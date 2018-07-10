Look for a hard freeze tonight with lows in the mid 20s. With the breeze, we'll have feels-like temperatures in the teens! Sunny and cold again tomorrow. Look for warmer weather by the weekend, with showers and storms moving in as well.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Monday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

© 2018 WMAZ