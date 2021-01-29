The Warner Robins American Little League is getting prepared to play ball in 2021. The Spring 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins American Little League is getting prepared to play ball in 2021. The spring 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

William Cook, 7, loves playing baseball. He's participated in the fall season before, but this will be his first Spring season with Warner Robins Little League.

"I like running and hitting the ball and catching," said William.

His parents Kacie and Will are looking forward to it.

"We look forward to going out to practices and games and watching him play because, I mean, it really is his heart. Like, he loves the game," said Kacie.

"Super-excited about it -- happy for him get back out there with this pandemic going on. You know, it's kind of crushed a lot of kids' spirits," said Will.

Little League team President Patrick Chiappetta says they're more excited than ever to get back on the field.

"There's no life there without the kids, so we're super-excited to get the kids and the parents back and get back to what regular life looks like moving forward and having a great time,"

It will be some changes this year. Chiappetta says they're reducing team size from 13 players to 10 and putting other safety measures in place.

"That way, when the kids are in the field, all of them are playing, when they're in the dugout, getting ready to bat, there's a little bit more distance between them. We'll try to disinfect as much as we can, teams are using their own ball., so it minimizes the touching," said Chiappetta.

For opening day on April 10, the league plans to honor Roger Armstrong, the beloved longtime umpire who was the first person in Central Georgia to die from COVID-19.

"Roger was a huge part of our league. It'll be rough without him there. You know, he was such a large figure in the in that baseball and softball community," said Chiappetta.

Chiappetta says so far, about 400 kids have signed up, which is 20% lower than normal, but registration closes on Sunday, January 31.