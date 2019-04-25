WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Vietnam veteran Jerry Jenkins is one of hundreds of veterans in Central Georgia looking to find some answers. "My health is not very good at this time -- I've been diagnosed with heart disease from a heart operation I had, and also early onset dementia."

RELATED: Veteran benefits 'supermarket' setting up shop in Warner Robins

The Supermarket of Veterans Benefits Day came to Central Georgia for the first time ever. With over 30 state and federal agencies on hand, veterans and their families are able to get anything from free health screenings to a new driver's license.

Department of Veteran Services commissioner Mike Roby says there's a wide variety of resources at the one-stop shop. "We have everywhere from drivers services to VA health care, military retirement, the technical school, and visiting colleges here."

Roby estimated that within the first hour of the doors opening, there were about 500 veterans total, both in the arena and waiting outside in line.

Some veterans say bringing this to Central Georgia is long overdue. "The turnout we had is proof that it's a lot of veterans here, many veterans here in the Central Georgia area that need help. The big turnout today is living proof of that," says Vietnam veteran Johnny Morgan.

Other veterans say the turnout brings immense pride and a sense of unity. "My military experience gave me the opportunity to feel that, or know that, I was part of something greater than myself. I think out of all the services, the Marines Corps the best because it set the tempo of my life," says Vietnam veteran John Norfleet.

RELATED: Customers buy WWII veteran's breakfast every day for years

The event lasted for six hours at the Central Georgia Technical College - Warner Robins campus.