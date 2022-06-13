Tampon shortages hit stores as supply chain issues prevail

The latest product impacted by supply chain issues is an essential one for many people, and will impact them personally and economically.

MACON, Ga. — Amidst several recent supply chain shortages and inflated prices, the latest product to be impacted is tampons.

Many stores across the US have reported lower numbers of tampon shipments, and shelves of the product are beginning to thin out.

The limited stock is speculated to be a result of several issues, such as staffing problems, rising cost in raw materials, and inflated cost of shipment from factories.

The price of hygiene products has already increased in recent years, and this shortage is beginning to drive them up even more.

Some 32 or 50-count boxes listed on Amazon have already risen to the price of around $40, and brand specific and special variety tampons have risen even higher.

Additionally, many people who use brand specific products are having trouble finding their specific types of tampons, and are having to travel to multiple stores to find products they will be able to use.

Both Walgreens and CVS have addressed the issues, and in a statement to ABC News, CVS said: "In recent weeks, there have been instances when suppliers haven’t been able to fulfill the full quantities of orders placed. If a local store is temporarily out of specific products, we work to replenish those items as quickly as possible."

Hopefully a solution will arise soon, but until then, people will have to prepare to pay even more for their necessary hygiene products.