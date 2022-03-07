Ashlie James, the founder of Atlanta Glow, said the tampon shortage is affecting her donations to women and girls in need.

ATLANTA — Tampons are some of the latest products to be impacted by supply chain shortages. The shortage is reportedly due to a lack of raw materials needed to make and package the products. There are also challenges in transporting the goods to where they need to go.

Locally, the shortage is impacting Ashlie James and the donations she would receive for the period plus program at her organization Atlanta GLOW. The organization focuses on programming and resources for women and girls of color.

"Because of the tampon shortage, we are buying in smaller quantities just to get them in. And yes, I would say there has been a price increase," James said.

James started the Period Plus program at Atlanta GLOW during the pandemic when she noticed the women and girls who would attend her events were not showing up because they didn't have sanitary products. She also noticed more women were asking for them.

The program relies mostly on donations. James said she's had to supplement what she would normally receive from the public.

"We have experienced an increase in communities and individuals and partners that are in which we distribute these products through has increased definitely," she said.

James said she has pads, panty liners, and cups available for the period kits her organization donates, but she is looking forward to what possible changes she will have to make if the shortage continues.