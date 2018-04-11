President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp will be at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, but people are already lined up in the cold, waiting to get a glimpse of the president.

Some supporters camped out overnight, and one person even brought a mattress.

The president visited Central Georgia just a few weeks ago, to survey damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Kemp's bus tour passed through Central Georgia Wednesday, as he visited Monroe and Houston counties.

