Supporters preview progress on new Nutcracker of Middle Georgia rehearsal space

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday night, people got a sneak peek inside the first home for the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia.

The 6,100 square foot building sits on Orange Street.

Soon, dancers will practice in the new studio space for the annual holiday performance.

They'll also be able to store costumes and props in the space.

Supporters toured the building to see the work that has been done and the projects that still need to be completed.

Artistic director Alice Sheridan says having everything they need in one building will be a big help.

"We've been having to sort of rehearse in different places. Costumes have been stored in certain buildings. We've not had everything under one roof. I'm excited to have friends and leaders in our community to see what we're doing and how excited we are as a nonprofit organization," Sheridan said.

Organizers are working to raise $175,000 for ongoing renovations.