MACON, Ga. — Mercer law students and staff met at a courtroom dedication ceremony where Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas gave a keynote address. Sabrina Burse sat in to see who he honored.

Justice Thomas is known for rarely speaking from bench but had a lot to say Monday evening about two former Mercer law graduates. He gave insight during the dedication ceremony to Judge Griffin Bell and Frank Jones.

"Griffin Bell and Frank Jones are exemplars of what a person can do with a Mercer education," said Thomas.

Judge Bell earned his law degree in 1948 and is best known for his service at the 72nd attorney General of the United States under President Jimmy Carter.

Jones is a 1950 Mercer law graduate and retired as an active partner in 2001.

"Strive to be like Frank Jones and and Judge Bell, honorable men who were willing to serve when there was nothing in it for them," said Thomas.

Third-year student Maggie Conerly says she's grateful to have met a Supreme Court justice.

"We got to ask questions and get really candid answers from him, which I think was the most surprising thing of the day and not beating around the bush. He told us how he felt about really important issues," said Conerly.

Conerly says his humor, openness, and life stories will stick with her while Justice Thomas left a challenge for each student to carry with them.

"I encourage you to be the kind of lawyer who is fair to all and who strives for excellence in all you do," said Thomas.

Justice Thomas first spoke at Mercer as a Supreme Court judge about 26 years ago in 1993. He called the law school "a beacon of hope."

President Georgia H.W. Bush nominated Justice Thomas as an associate justice of the Supreme Court and he took his seat Oct. 1991.