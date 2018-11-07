While Macon's anti-abortion activists may be reeling over losing their recent fight to keep an abortion clinic out of town, they're applauding President Trump's nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In fact, anti-abortion groups around the nation rejoiced over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination.

They hope that, if confirmed, Kavanaugh would become the fifth conservative justice on the high court. That means he could provide the vote needed to overturn the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

But Kavanaugh, 53, hasn't commented on how he would deal with the abortion issue.

"My judicial philosophy is straightforward," Kavanaugh said. "A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret statues as written, and a judge must interpret the Constitution as written, informed by history and tradition and precedent."

He's also said that Roe v Wade has been established procedure for many years.

With that in mind, Democrats have circled their wagons and are putting together a strategy they hope will defeat Kavanaugh's nomination.

In addition to Roe v Wade, some Democrats point at two recent Supreme Court decisions that they think could reverse gains the LGBTQ community has made. Those decisions were based on constitutional provisions for freedom of religion.

In Colorado, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop Ltd. cited strong religious beliefs while refusing to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. In Washington State, florist Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers, also cited religious beliefs while refusing to provide flowers arrangements for a gay couple's wedding.

The U.S. Senate must confirm a Supreme Court nomination before the nominee can take seat on the nine-member body.

Republicans hold 51 seats in the Senate. That means all 49 Democrats plus two Republicans would have to oppose Kavanaugh's nomination before it would be rejected.

While Democrats put together their anti-Kavanaugh plans, Republicans across the isle are pulling their pro-Kavanaugh game plan together. GOP senatorial leaders want to make sure all 51 Republican senators vote to confirm the nomination. They also hope to get a few Democrats to vote for the nominee as well.

Georgia's two U.S. Senators, Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, have called Kavanaugh an excellent choice and have thrown their unwavering support behind him. Isakson and Perdue are Republicans.

As it now stands, Senate leadership plans to conduct nomination hearings in September. An up or down vote could be taken in October.

It's too late for Macon's anti-abortion activists to stop the Summit Center PC Clinic from opening and performing abortions at 833 Walnut St. facility.

But they're hoping a Kavanaugh victory will lead to a reversal of Roe v Wade and a shutdown of the Summit Center.

© 2018 WMAZ