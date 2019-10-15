MACON, Ga. — Tiny yellow pills posing as the painkiller Percocet contained more powerful substances -- fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

In 2017, they killed at least two Central Georgians and put dozens more in the hospital.

"We have a long way to go, but we've done a lot since then, and we felt like this was a great opportunity to say, on a national level, that we have made progress, and sort of toot our own horn," says Navicent Health Chief Medical Officer Patrice Walker.

On Tuesday, the nation's Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, spoke with doctors at the Medical Center, Navicent Health on how they've formed partnerships with community organizations to educate and treat people battling opioid addiction.

"I heard not just about the bad of that 2017 response, but how all your hospital systems came together," says Adams.

Adams talked about different strategies that the nation's doctors are using to solve the problems caused by over-prescribing painkillers.

"People are going to be afraid to go through that door that says infectious disease, and so I think we need to figure out how we normalize these diseases, and how we create no wrong door," says Adams.

Although doctors at Navicent Health say they've made progress, they say there is still more work to do.

"No one entity or organization can do it alone -- we have to do it together, because the problem is so big, and it's not just a Navicent problem, because we're the hospital, it involves, and we need the help of, other civic and service organizations," says Walker.

They plan to keep working with organizations to create prevention and awareness in the community.

So far, law enforcement has not made any arrests linked to those deaths and overdoses in 2017.

