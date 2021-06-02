Surveillance images show what missing Washington County teacher was last seen wearing

Sheriff Joel Cochran shared new photos from surveillance footage showing what Prince was wearing Friday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a missing Washington County teacher on Wednesday morning.

46-year-old Tina Prince was eating with her daughter Friday night at Puebla's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Sandersville. The family says she started getting texts during dinner, went outside to take a call, came back inside and told her daughter she was leaving.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, once she got up and left the restaurant, she drove about two miles down the road to Walmart to meet a man she knew.

Cochran shared new photos from surveillance footage showing what Prince was wearing Friday. a Facebook post from the sheriff's office says she has green eyes and burgundy hair.

"Investigators are pursuing every avenue and following every lead to locate Ms. Prince," the post says.

Cochran says it looks like Prince met with the man voluntarily, and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies found her blue Kia Forte there Sunday morning. Through surveillance video, they can see her get in the man's car.

Georgia State Patrol had a helicopter in the air looking for Prince on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call the Washington County Sheriff's Office.