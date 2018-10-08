The case of a Telfair County man accused of killing an elderly couple more than three years ago heads back to court Monday.

A motions hearing in Jay Towns' murder trial is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, according to Belinda Thomas, Telfair County Superior Court clerk.

Her office says more than 96 motions have been filed in the case.

Towns is accused of killing Bud and June Runion in January 2015.

He faces eight charges: two counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery.

The Runions reportedly traveled from Marietta to Telfair county to see a car that Towns had offered for sale.

But investigators said Towns just used the Craigslist ad to lure the couple to town.

According to court documents, Towns took June Runion's cell phone and purse and Bud Runion's cell phone, wallet and car. Then he allegedly shot both.

Their bodies were found in woods on Telfair County several days later.

Towns pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last year.

District Attorney Tim Vaughn says he'll seek the death penalty in the case.

