Suspect in 4 day Twiggs manhunt found, arrested near I-16

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a 4 day manhunt beginning in Twiggs County has been arrested on Monday according to Chief Deputy Buddy Long.

Long says 23-year-old Lamonta Thomas was found in a wooded area near I-16 and Lucy Chapel Road around 8 p.m.

He was arrested without incident.

This all began on Friday at Mile Marker 27 on I-16 East around 8 a.m. A deputy attempted to stop a speeding car with four people inside.

The driver, Thomas, tried to speed off but crashed into the ditch. He left behind his license and authorities were able to determine that he is wanted in Atlanta for armed robbery, aggravated assault and several other felonies.

The three passengers in the car had no warrants and were released.