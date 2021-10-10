Suspect in custody after death of Alamo police officer

Harrison was working his first shift with Alamo Police when he was fatally shot just out the police station around 1 a.m. Saturday.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, 43-year-old Damien Ferguson was arrested in connection with the death of Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison, according to Natalie Ammons with the GBI.

“Harrison was a part-time Alamo police officer working his first shift with the department last night. He was also a full-time Oconee Task Force Agent out of Eastman,” said Ammons.

They also said Harrison had recently become the new father to a 6-month-old boy.

They identified the alleged shooter as 43-year-old Damien Ferguson, who may also go by Luke Ferguson, and issued a Blue Alert.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the officer’s death Saturday morning, writing, “"Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve."

The Georgia Department of Public Safety also sent its condolences to the Alamo Police Department.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department's Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer's family, blood and blue," the agency tweeted.