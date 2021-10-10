Suspect in custody after death of Alamo Police Officer: Here is what we know

Officials believe that the ambush style attack on Officer Harrison was in retaliation for an earlier arrest

A man is in custody on Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing a Central Georgia police officer.

43-year-old Damien Ferguson was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at his home in connection to the death of Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison, according to Natalie Ammons with the GBI.

He was taken into custody by the State SWAT team and US Marshal Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident.

On Friday, Officer Dylan Harrison was involved in an incident at the Circle K across the street from the Alamo Police Department where he stopped a driver in the parking lot after a traffic violation.

Harrison tased the driver after they would not comply and that driver was arrested and taken to the Wheeler County jail.

The driver is a known acquaintance of Ferguson and officials at the press conference believe that the ambush style attack on Harrison was in retaliation for that earlier arrest.

Ferguson is being charged with murder, and aggravated stalking from a previous domestic incident.

He is currently being held at the Laurens County jail.

Harrison was working his first shift with Alamo Police when he was fatally shot just outside the police station at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Earlier this weekend, authorities were offering $18,500 reward for any information that led to Ferguson's arrest.

“Harrison was a part-time Alamo police officer working his first shift with the department last night. He was also a full-time Oconee Task Force Agent out of Eastman,” said Ammons.

They also said Harrison had recently become the new father to a 6-month-old boy.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the officer’s death Saturday morning, writing, “"Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve."