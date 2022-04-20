x
Suspect in Macon triple homicide released on bond, lawyer says prosecutors plan to drop charges

The man's lawyer says Charles Rowland, who recently pleaded guilty to killing a Twiggs County couple, confessed his involvement in the triple homicide.

MACON, Ga. — The suspect in a Macon triple homicide is now free on bond because authorities may have charged the wrong man.

13WMAZ first covered the case in Nov. 2020 when Ronald Green was charged with killing three people at an east Macon boarding house.

Now, Bibb County jail records say Green was released Tuesday. His lawyer, Floyd Buford, says another man has confessed to the killing -- Charles Rowland.

Just last month, Rowland admitted murdering a Twiggs County couple; Fred and Peggy White. 

Buford says Rowland has confessed to other murders, including: Alice Randle, Alaric Cornelius and Chester Novak in the Macon boarding house.

Buford says Rowland told authorities details about the case that only the killer would know, and that prosecutors plan to drop the charges against Green.

This is a developing story and reporter Raime Cohen will have the latest at 11 p.m.

