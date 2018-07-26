Four men have been indicted for the murder of rap artist XXXTentacion, and one of them is currently being held in Central Georgia.

According to Susan Collins with the Dodge County Sheriff's office, Robert Allen was arrested Wednesday by US Marshals and is being held for extradition to Florida.

Two other men, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, are in custody in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A fourth man, Trayvon Newsome, was still on the run Thursday morning.

All four are charged with first degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Detectives say Boatwright and Newsome were the men who confronted Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion, back on June 18.

