UPDATE 8:35 a.m.
The GBI issued a correction on the victim's age. Tonia Herring was 49-years-old. The GBI originally recorded her age 50.
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is holding 64-year-old Raymond Chambliss in the Monroe County Detention Center.
He lives on Jones Court where the shooting happened.
Investigators said the homicide was an act of domestic violence.
---------------------------------------------------
A Forsyth woman is dead after a shooting early Friday morning.
Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor identified the victim as 49-year-old Tonia Herring.
Major Alexander Daniels with the Forsyth Police Department said they're investigating Herring's death as a homicide.
According to the GBI, a man in custody, but no formal charges have been filed.
Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
