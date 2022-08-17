Two people charged with murder in July shooting at Macon apartment complex

The shooting left two dead and two injured.

MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and two hospitalized, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m. on July 26th at the Waverly Pointe apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road. People at the apartments were gathered outside when four people were shot.

17-year-old Jayden Ellington and 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards died in the shooting. Two other teens were hospitalized.

37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr., were charged on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Russell was charged with one count of Murder. Williams was charged with two counts of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault. They both also face several drug and weapons charges.

They both are being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.