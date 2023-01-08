Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase

When deputies searched the car, they found over $4,000 worth of stolen goods from stores around the Locust Grove area.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies.

In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.

They say that Locust Grove officers were investigating an organized shoplifting ring when they made a traffic stop to pull the car over.

Monroe deputies joined the chase near the High Falls Road exit, and saw that people in the car were throwing stolen items out of the windows.

A Monroe County deputy conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the car near Johnstonville Road, and the car lost control, left the roadway, and overturned.

All three people in the car were transported to Navicent Health.

When deputies searched the car, they found over $4,000 worth of stolen goods from stores around the Locust Grove area, and different stores in the Tanger Outlets.

The three suspects were identified as 28-year-old Quinnika Barkley, 28-year-old Mack Aaron Edwards, and 32-year-old Courtney Sneed.

All three were from Albany, Georgia.