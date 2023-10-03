Suspicious package prompts law enforcement response on Forsyth Road, deputies determine package is not a threat

The sheriff's office blocked off the Eastbound lane on Forsyth Road as a safety precaution.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office responded to the Forsyth Road shopping center with the El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant after a suspicious package was reported, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The package was determined to not be a danger to the public, the sheriff's office said.

The Bibb County Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and the Macon AFT Bomb Unit were on the scene to inspect the package, and they would determine that the suspicious package was not a threat, the sheriff's office told 13WMAZ in an email.

The sheriff's office says they also took precautions to keep the public safe in the event that it was a danger.

One of those safety precaution was closing some roads near the site.

The eastbound lane on Forsyth Road at Idle Hour Drive was blocked off as a safety precaution, but as of 8 p.m., it was reopened.

After the units on the ground determined the package was not a threat, the package was thrown out, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

