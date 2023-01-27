Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County

Operations are expected to begin by early 2024, and the company will be hiring for positions in sales, administration, engineering, and production.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston.

A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.

“In Georgia, companies have all the resources they need to thrive, from reliable infrastructure to a highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we continue to bring quality jobs to every corner of our state, we're working hard to connect Georgians with the opportunities they need to succeed in these careers.”

Green Georgia LLC will design and manufacture low-carbon materials used to create prefabricated buildings for a variety of structures, including sustainable factories, the release says.

John Wolfington, Principal of Green Georgia says they are excited to come to Upson County.

“Green Georgia is an Eco-friendly building solutions company that is going to transform the way we build today. By building in a controlled environment, our products can be produced at a much lower cost and quicker than traditional construction without producing the waste that comes with traditional construction," he said.

Green Georgia LLC says they have committed to using local contractors and suppliers for the construction of its more than 300,000-square-foot, manufacturing facility at the Thomaston-Upson Industrial Park.

"We believe their product and mission to provide sustainable materials furthers our community’s mission to attract innovative and forward-thinking companies to our region. An investment of this size proves that companies are looking for what smaller communities in rural Georgia can offer: a robust workforce, opportunity for growth with small-town charm, and a tight-knit community. Georgia is the best state in which to do business, and this project represents a win for Thomaston, Upson County, and our middle Georgia community," Kyle Fletcher, Executive Director of the Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority said.