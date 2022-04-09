Woman killed when SUV crashes, gets pinned under tractor-trailer in Atlanta, officials say

It happened along the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — A woman was killed when the SUV she was in crashed into a tractor trailer and became pinned underneath it early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement and fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

"The occupied Ford SUV was wedged underneath the trailer and firefighters upgraded the response to a motor vehicle accident with confirmed entrapment," officials said in a statement. "Firefighters quickly discovered the female driver of the SUV had no pulse and was pronounced deceased at the scene."