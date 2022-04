This is a developing story. Here's what we know so far

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have surrounded a home in east Macon. The sheriff’s office says they were trying to serve a warrant at a home in the 1900-block of Thomas Drive near New Clinton Road.

They believe two people are inside the home, but neither would come out. The SWAT team is on the scene and they’re not releasing any further details.

So far, there are no reports of any shots being fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.