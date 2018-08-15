A new restaurant is now open in the building that was formerly known as Miss Hattie's.

RELATED: Miss Hattie's Kitchen and Bakery closes its doors

Sweet Tea Cafe is in its soft opening stages for now and there will be plans for a grand opening celebration within the next month or so.

Tanda Cutchfield owns the restaurant with her husband, James "Bo" Crutchfield, and she says anyone who walks into Sweet Tea Cafe's doors can expect a family-friendly environment.

"We'll offer character birthday parties in the dining room," she said. "We'll do wedding rehearsals, we'll offer 'mommy and me jam sessions' where we teach you how to make homemade jam."

She added that she and her husband will incorporate the community in a lot of their plans and want everyone to feel like they're at home when they walk into the door.

The restaurant's menu has a southern feel including staples like elk burger, fried green tomatoes, a Georgia peach burger with homemade peach relish and fried chicken. There will also be special offers on the weekends like steaks, catfish and wild game specials.

"We will have a full dessert menu and those will change daily, so you never know what you're going to get," she said. "But there's always going to be cakes, pies and cookies."

Crutchfield stressed that the restaurant will cater to families and families with children.

"We've got sippy cups," she said. "We don't just have to-go cups. We want to make sure that you have a great experience."

The restaurant also has a coloring table and a TV set up on the porch for entertainment. "We're going to have corn hole and we're going to have horseshoes," she said. "We're going to be doing things like movies on the lawn where we'll serve you on a picnic blanket."

As for this week, Crutchfield says the Matt Brantley Band will be at Sweet Tea Cafe at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Sweet Tea Cafe is located at 7248 Alexander Ct., Macon, Ga. 31210, just as you're going into Bolingbroke. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 to 4 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Mondays.

If you would like to keep up with Sweet Tea Cafe, click here to visit its Facebook page.

