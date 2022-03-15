Find sweet treats and fair food at this new shop in Eatonton

Big Daddy's Sweet Treats is also opening a location in Milledgeville in April.

EATONTON, Ga. — A new sweet shop will be serving up all your fair food favorites in Eatonton and soon after, Milledgeville!

Big Daddy's Sweet Treats is a colorful spot you can't miss while driving down Oak Street.

General Manager Gary Nolen has been in the restaurant business since 1986 and says he's excited to see something new coming to the area.

"Eatonton is about due a renaissance. People here want new venues to come in, like Big Daddy's Sweet Treats," he said. "Eatonton's ready, we have the people here, we have the need here."

The shop will serve fair food like funnel cakes, corndogs, ice cream and more.

Chef Gregory Thigpen, who has over 25 years of experience, will be overseeing the kitchen and kitchen staff.

He says he hopes to make it a nice work atmosphere and to serve the customers very well.

Nolen says it's about "fun for the community... something fun for kids."

The concept is set in stone, but they are still working on the menu.

They hope to open in the next few weeks. The hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but they're subject to change.

"It's really going to depend on the consumers," said Nolen.

They are hiring at the sweet shop, as well as some other venues opening in the area. Nolen says they are offering more for servers and bartenders.