Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever

Over 250 swimmers competed this weekend.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place.

There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to local competitors.

Swim Macon is a non-profit, year-round competitive swim team that is affiliated with USA Swimming, which is the amateur arm of the U.S. Olympic swim team.

in a statement, Jessica Hinson of the Swim Macon Booster club said that the organization helps swimmers of all ages, and does community outreach.

"Our organization is dedicated to the development of the competitive swimmer of all ages and abilities. Recently, our organization has begun to place a great emphasis on our Learn to Swim programming due to the lack of swim lesson offerings in our community and local tragedies that necessitate the need for swim instruction," the statement said.

The organization says they have seen a spike in growth for the program, and need a larger facility to accommodate the vast numbers of swimmers attending meets.

They are asking for a 50 meter Olympic size pool, and say they plan to host a community forum to talk about the issue.

