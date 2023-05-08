Swine show kicks off at Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Arena, you could see competitors from all around the peach state.

PERRY, Georgia — If you want to see how pigs can be competitive...you have one more day to head to the Georgia National Fairgrounds for the 8th annual Peach State Summer Class Swine Show.

The pig showcase allows people from age kindergarten to 21 to show off their livestock skills.

Competitors can enter into a variety events like sportsmanship, market, and breeding class.

Cheyenne Howard has been training her pig 'Monsters Inc.' for about 5 years.

She says the competition in her age group gets hard each year, but says it's a lot a fun once you know what you're doing.