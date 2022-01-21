Taco Mac in Macon?! The Bibb zoning board will decide Monday

The board will consider plans for a Taco Mac on Bowman Road in an outparcel of Bass Plantation at its next meeting

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission will consider approving a Taco Mac in Macon at its next meeting on Jan. 24.

The plans say it would be located at 5433 Bowman Road as an outparcel of Bass Plantation. That would put it near other restaurants like Mellow Mushroom and Margaritas.

Because the commission has previously approved those two restaurants, Taco Mac is being recommended for approval, too.

The zoning application says the Macon location of the Atlanta-based eatery would be open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to Midnight Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.