SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 66-year-old woman fought off a bear in her Tahoe Vista vacation home Saturday morning.

"I should be dead, the way that the bear swiped at my face, um, and right here," Laurel-Rose Von Hoffman-Curzi first told Bay Area station KTVU.

She said she woke up at 6 a.m. to loud noises. finding the bear by the refrigerator.

"Must've come straight at me," Von Hoffman-Curzi said. "I have no, I have only a vision of the, the paw. It was, it was dark and then I'm getting torn up."

Her injuries include a deep laceration to the cheek that required stitches, puncture wounds, cuts and bruises all over her body.

All this— while battling stage 4 lymphoma.

"He's not afraid of people," she said. "My screaming didn't frighten him."

After throwing a quilt at the bear, it ran through the front door it had broken through to get in.

"They don't have a blueprint for your house," Executive Director of Bear League Ann Bryant said.

The way it got in is the only way it knows out added Bryant.

She said it’s important to keep it clear if a bear trespasses in a home.

"Quickly look for a door or a window that's open or broken and get out of his way," Bryant said.

She added the bear is likely scared too and will defend itself taking issue with the term: “attack”

“It wasn't her fault at all and it wasn't the bear's fault either,” Bryant said.

But California Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Patrick Foy said it’s clear the bear was too socialized and attacked — a very rare occurrence.

“They have successfully identified humans associated with food sources," Foy said.

That’s where these two bear experts do agree. While more bears have ventured into towns from burn areas. They said people unintentionally leaving out food sources have disrupted the harmony between the wild animals and humans in bear county.

"Anything that has a strong odor to it is really the number one thing that attracts a bear onto people's properties," Foy said.

Hoffman-Curzi took photos of a bear on her property in June saying the animals often break into cars, but none has ever gone inside her home before.

Foy said bears appear to be more emboldened. So far, two bears have been charged at Tahoe homeowners this year. He said even the cold winter won’t stop the problem.

“If there's a source of food available to them," he said. "They won't go into hibernation.”

Officials say secure anything that emits a strong smell. oftentimes people overlook things like: falling fruit that rots or bird feeders.

Meanwhile, wildlife officials have swabbed DNA from the victim’s injuries and set traps to catch the bear to potentially euthanize it.

Bryant with the Bear League said unfortunately it’s necessary due to the horrific encounter. That's why it’s so important she said to keep bears safe adding humans can’t make going into town for food an option for bears.

