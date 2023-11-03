Traditional 'Tailgate Toss' held for Forsythia Festival

12 different teams competed in cornhole in hopes of winning first place - and some cash.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Forsythia Festival is in full swing!

On Saturday, several families gathered at Cannon Roofing Company for one of the most well known events of the festival - the Tailgate Toss.

The event was sponsored by Charlie Cannon, who is the owner of Cannon Roofing Company. He has sponsored the event for over 3 years now.

The Tailgate Toss is an event where 12 different teams with 2 players apiece compete in cornhole for a chance to win first place - and some money.

First prize was $100, and Chad Childers and Jamie Winslett from Musella ended up taking home the prize.

Second place was won by Bryan and Leighton Judd from Forsyth, and third place went to Tyler and Brian Atkins from Macon.