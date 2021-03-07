x
Take a look at the Fishing Forecast and your Big Ol' Fish photos

You asked for it, so we delivered!

MACON, Ga. — We have something special for you, and it's called Suzanne's Fishing Forecast!

You've been asking for it... Each weekend morning, Suzanne will tell you the best time to go fishing.

Here are the peak times to throw a line out.

  • Saturday around 10:20 p.m., temperature around 75 degrees
  • Sunday around 10:40 a.m., temperature around 78 degrees
  • Sunday around 11:20 p.m., temperature around 74 degrees

Your Big Catch photos!

Robin Wes Young

Here are your photos of the Big Ol' Fish you sent in!

We still want to see your photos of your big catch -- upload your photos of your big fish on our Facebook page. Or text them to 478-752-1309. 

You could see your photo in our newscast!

