The city broke ground on the project two years ago and the plan is to open their doors in March

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Warner Robins have been waiting and watching the progress of the North Houston Sports Complex for two years. Now, the wait is almost over.

It's no secret Warner Robins keeps growing, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department is working to keep up with that growth.

Director Jarred Reneau says he couldn't be prouder of the work they've done on the $18 million project.

"The first word that always seems to come to mind is excited," he says.

He says they want to honor the city's military roots.

"We went with the red, white, and blue theme throughout the entire facility, so you'll see flags and even our court lines are red, white, and blue."

Beyond the Robins Air Force Base-inspired theme, the 67-acres has four basketball courts, eight volleyball courts, 12 indoor pickleball courts, an indoor track, four softball fields, fitness areas, an activity room for art classes, meeting rooms, charging stations and even a concession stand.

The complex can also be used as an event space.

"We have the space to put four more baseball fields," says Reneau, looking ahead to future growth in the city.

He has been the city's Parks and Recreation Director for the last four years.

In that time, he's spearheaded 12 different projects.

"For so long, we've only had one facility and we've had to rely a lot on the Houston County Board of Education," he says. "But I think this is something that to grow as a city. I think this is something that was needed for the entire community."

They've also recently partnered with the school system to share their new $3.4 million tennis courts.

"That's been very needed as well. We've only had the 10 courts at the rec department and they were in kinda bad shape."

They've also revamped Memorial, Tanner, Deloris Tolliver, and Fountain Park and built the Walk at Sandy Run.

Next on the list is Ted Wright Park.

"Plans for that are to put 12 pickleball outdoor courts," he says. "With a new playground and splash pad coming and possibly an amphitheater."

Reneau says he hopes the sports complex, located on North Houston Road near Northside Middle School, will be where Georgia sports comes together.

"People from middle Georgia for so long had to travel south and north, so I think finally for the first time, we have a facility that we can get those people coming to us," he says. "We're centrally located. We've always known that. I think with all that tied together it just makes it just very... it's a destination now."

For now, the city is anxiously awaiting the day the doors to the North Houston Sports Complex will open.

"Overall, the feeling that I'm getting is that everybody is ready to be in here, to go to work, and they're ready to bring people from all over the state here."

He says the staff should be moved in to their officers by the beginning of March and they'll open to the public soon after.