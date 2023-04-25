'Take care of each other': Warner Robins businesses lean on each other amid police staffing shortage

For years, Warner Robins police department have struggled with staff shortages -- the department even enacted a part-time officer program to try to help cover the shortage. Boyd says, shortage or not, she and nearby business owners look out for each other.



"We just take care of each other. We don't have any issues. We had one issue a few months ago, didn't have anything to do with anyone who lived in this community, so what we do is we just try to make this a friendly environment," she explained.



With headquarters just up the street, she says she sees an active patrol presence both inside and outside her restaurant.



"The people in this community know that in this area, that the police, they're here. I feel safe knowing that the police department is just a mile or a mile or so down the road," Boyd said.



Though she has no concerns of safety amid the shortage, she gives business owners that do this advice:



"Just continue to look after each other. Be courteous to your neighbor," she said.