'Take care of each other': Warner Robins businesses lean on each other amid police staffing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague the Warner Robins Police Department.
As we told you Monday, their entire drug-investigation unit is on leave due to an investigation into possible misconduct.
13WMAZ spoke to a business owner about how businesspeople view the department.
As the owner of Gigi's Comfort Food, Debbie Boyd says her business is her pride and joy.
"Gigi's, we opened in 2019," Boyd recalled.
With that, protecting her business is at the top of her list.
For years, Warner Robins police department have struggled with staff shortages -- the department even enacted a part-time officer program to try to help cover the shortage. Boyd says, shortage or not, she and nearby business owners look out for each other.
"We just take care of each other. We don't have any issues. We had one issue a few months ago, didn't have anything to do with anyone who lived in this community, so what we do is we just try to make this a friendly environment," she explained.
With headquarters just up the street, she says she sees an active patrol presence both inside and outside her restaurant.
"The people in this community know that in this area, that the police, they're here. I feel safe knowing that the police department is just a mile or a mile or so down the road," Boyd said.
Though she has no concerns of safety amid the shortage, she gives business owners that do this advice:
"Just continue to look after each other. Be courteous to your neighbor," she said.
We reached out to Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and police department leaders about how the current officers on leave affect staffing. They were not available.