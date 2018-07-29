The heat sticks around for this afternoon as we once again top out in the low to mid 90s. To the north of Macon we'll see some slightly lower humidity this afternoon, but still not a ton of relief from the heat. Can't rule out a few showers or storms south of Macon this afternoon. Moisture levels creep back up for Wednesday with highs staying in the 90s. Better rain chances return for Friday and the weekend.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Stray shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A stray shower/storm possible, mainly south. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny. Scattered storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. A small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

