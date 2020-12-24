While the US and Georgia are seeing a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths, one spot in the state hasn't seen any fatalities from the virus

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the country and Georgia are seeing a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths, but there is one spot in the state where they haven't seen the first fatality from coronavirus, and it's not because they're that careful about wearing masks.

Central Georgia has plenty of small towns, and a small population hasn't made them immune from COVID-19 deaths, but one spot in the state considers themselves blessed -- Taliaferro County, population just over 1,500.

Jane Kuehn is with the Deerlick Astronomy Village in Taliaferro County. "If I had any answers, I would have directly called the CDC and told them what our secret is," she said with a smile.

The Deerlick Astronomy Village is a place where a few dozen people live and other people visit to shoot amazing images of the night sky.

"A few weeks ago, we had a group -- they were ufologists, UFO observers from Florida," she recalled.

Volunteer Mayor Renee Brown says they do have tourists in town, but not an overabundance.

"I guess we're just lucky to a certain extent," she said about the lack of COVID-19 deaths.

Renee says the one restaurant, for the most part, has carried on during COVID-19.

She explained that it's not like people are ignoring the pandemic, they just don't feel threatened in her town of 120, "And I think there are a lot of people that feel, 'If I'm fine and healthy, then there's no reason to worry about it,' so they don't mask up," she said.

Taliaferro has seen 46 cases of COVID-19, but without the first death on the books, Brown says life goes on, but she does think their low numbers have everything to do with the fact that they are the least-populated area in Georgia.

"There just aren't that many people around and we live distantly -- nobody's on top of each other," she surmised. "One house and then a couple of acres down the road, there's another one, so we are socially-distant naturally," which makes the city of Sharon and Taliaferro County one of the safest places in the state.

Just to give you some perspective, the next county on the list of COVID-19 deaths is Quitman with one fatality.