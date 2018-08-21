Talking Points: Here’s what Georgia governor candidates Abrams, Kemp said in Macon

RELATED: Inside Stacey Abrams' living room where she enjoys country music and meditation

Abrams spoke first and began her time on-stage with an anecdote about when she launched her campaign and visited Macon for the first time.

She detailed her experience with a mother of two in south Macon--who Abrams identified as ‘Pam.’

Abrams said ‘Pam’ told her that her daughters, ages 19 and 18, were on their way to college. The eldest wanted to be a teacher, and the younger daughter wanted to study criminal justice.

‘Pam’ told Abrams her 19-year-old was pregnant and that she would be raising her grandchild as she began her freshman year in college saying, “I need my daughter to go to college so her child can have a better life.”

Abrams asked ‘Pam’ what she wanted, and she replied that she wanted to buy a building near her house and turn it into a daycare center for mothers in similar situations as her daughter, but she couldn’t do it because no one would invest in her.

From there, Abrams began detailing her plans for Georgia should she become governor, saying, “I’m running because I have a plan for prosperity.”

Topic: Educate people from cradle to career

Abrams said she wanted to build a thriving and diverse economy that focuses beyond Georgia’s metro counties and focuses on all 159.

She said she wanted to do so by making childcare and early childhood education affordable through the Bold Start Scholarship program.

Abrams said she wants to expand access to 4-year-olds in Georgia and eliminate the Pre-K waiting list.

She said she wants full-funding and access to grades K-12 by revising the 40+ year old funding formula for schools and launch an afterschool STEAM initiative.

Abrams concluded the discussion of primary education stating, “If we invest in those opportunities, we will invest in their futures.”

From there, the discussion of education turned to post-secondary opportunities for students after graduation.

Abrams said she wanted easier access to more apprenticeships, free technical college and debt-free college. She said this would be possible by expanding the HOPE Scholarship program and REACH.

“Georgia is one of two states in America without a needs-based aid scholarship,” she said.

Topic: Economic growth

Abrams said she wants to invest in “financial wellness, financial literacy, improving credit scores, housing access and all the pieces that make the community stronger.”

She proposed investing in a Green bank and advanced energy jobs, saying Georgia has the capability to handle the various energy jobs due to its geographical location relative to other states.

But she also said it’s important to think about small businesses and how to help save their jobs while creating more.

“As excited as we are about Amazon, I’m just as excited about being the governor who helps 5,000 businesses create 10 new jobs that never leave the state. I’m going to do that through a small business financing pool of $10 million…access to capital has to be available,” Abrams said.

She proposed 22,000 apprenticeships by 2022, saying that “South Carolina did it a few years ahead ago of us and they are half our size. We are stronger and faster.”

Topic: Healthcare expansion

Abrams said Georgia needs to expand Medicaid.

“17 GOP governors have expanded Medicaid. We have the opportunity if we invest. We know that in states that have expanded, their costs have gone down, rural hospitals have been saved and everyone benefits. If Mike Pence of Indiana and Jerry Brown of California can both agree to expand, Georgia needs to get onboard. This is not a Democratic or Republican issue,” she said.

Abrams continued by saying seven counties have lost rural hospitals and their economies have been affected as a result--in both small businesses and large corporations. She said large companies would not continue to invest in the workforce if access to healthcare was not readily available.

Topic: Transit expansion

Abrams said it was important to build a transportation network across the state, not just into the metropolitan areas. She wants to connect the whole state so Georgia is a place that people want to go.

Topic: Military bases

Abrams said she wants to make sure Georgia is doing everything it can for active military and veterans.

She wants a fully-staffed military council that includes members of other Chambers of Commerce across the state and military bases, so Georgia’s military bases can avoid being on the next list of BRAC closures.

Abrams ended her time on-stage before taking questions, saying, “We’re the number one place to do business, but we have one of the highest poverty rates in the nation. We have some of the finest research institutions and one of the lowest graduation rates. We have some of the best doctors and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. These are solvable problems, and I know Georgia is smart enough to solve them, but we have to have a leader who understands, we have to serve all of Georgia.”

