HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County grand jury has indicted Bo Dukes, the man convicted of hiding Tara Grinstead’s death on new charges of rape and sodomy.

The Oct. 22 indictment alleges that Dukes raped a woman and then forcibly sodomized her at knifepoint on Jan. 19, 2017.

Dukes is currently serving a 25-year maximum sentence after being convicted on four charges related to the Grinstead case in Wilcox County in March.

He’s still facing charges in Ben Hill County for allegedly burning Grinstead’s body at a pecan orchard, as well as charges in Houston County that he allegedly raped two women at gunpoint in Jan. 2019.

He’s also previously served federal prison time for stealing $150,000 from the United States Army.

Ryan Duke, the other man connected to the case that’s accused of actually murdering Tara Grinstead, has not been to trial yet.

