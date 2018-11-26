The man suspected of killing a high school teacher and beauty queen in south Georgia is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Ryan Duke is charged with murder in the disappearance of Tara Grinstead in Ocilla, Georgia 13 years ago.

Monday's court hearing in Irwin County will look at whether a change of venue is necessary, and whether too much time has passed since Grinstead went missing to try Duke for her murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a break in the case of the Georgia woman's murder in February of last year, announcing the arrest of Duke. Duke, 33, attended Irwin County High School, where Grinstead taught.

Authorities said that the arrest was made after someone came forward with new information.

