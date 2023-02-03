Lawyer for Grinstead case suspect, Bo Dukes, wants charges thrown out

Dukes is accused of helping his friend, Ryan Duke, burn Grinstead's body and bury it in a Ben Hill County pecan grove.

A lawyer for Bo Dukes, who is still facing charges in the death of Tara Grinstead, will ask a judge Tuesday to throw those charges out.

That would effectively end the 17-year-old murder mystery.

It all started when Grinstead, an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen disappeared in October 2005.

But in a motion filed last year, Bo Dukes' lawyer argued that law enforcement suspected as early as 2005 that the two men were involved in Grinstead's death.

They argue that the statute of limitations has passed and it's too late to try Dukes.