OCILLA, Ga. — The trial for Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead back in 2005, will go on as scheduled in April.

On Friday, Judge Bill Reinhardt formally denied a motion from Duke’s lawyers for a continuance in the trial so they would have more time to prepare.

Reinhardt also previously denied the defense’s request for a change of venue and repeated requests for an investigator to help them that would be paid for by the state.

Friday, March 8, is also the deadline for the defense to submit its ‘discovery’ to the court that will be used in the trial.

With the motion being denied, the trial is still scheduled to begin on April 1 in Irwin County.

