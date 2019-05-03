OCILLA, Ga. — The trial for the man accused of killing Irwin County teacher and beauty queen, Tara Grinstead, is supposed to start in less than a month.

But now his lawyers are asking for more time.

Duke's defense team filed a motion for "continuance" on Monday in Irwin County Superior Court.

They say they've "worked diligently" to find money to pay for an investigator and "other sources" that they consider necessary to ensure he gets a fair trial.

The husband-and-wife defense team took on Duke's case 'free of charge' last September.

Irwin county judge, Bill Reinhardt, denied their request to hold the trial outside Irwin County.

He also turned down their repeated requests that the state pay for an investigator to help the defense, while setting a March 8 deadline for the defense to submit their 'discovery' to the court.

In the motion filed Monday, the defense says that even if Duke comes up with the cash to prepare properly for trial, they still couldn’t find someone by Friday’s discovery deadline.

Right now, Duke's trial is set to begin April 1 in Irwin County.

