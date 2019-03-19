ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The second day for trial proceedings started Tuesday morning in Wilcox County Superior Court for the man accused of concealing Tara Grinstead's body over a decade ago.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who went missing from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County in October 2005.

Dukes is charged with four counts in Wilcox County: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another.

On Monday, the court was able to select a jury of five men and seven women, as well as three alternates. Both sides were able to deliver their opening statements, and the first witness was questioned.

