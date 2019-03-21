ABBEVILLE, Ga. — Thursday morning marked the start of day four of trial proceedings for Bo Dukes, the man accused of concealing Tara Grinstead's death back in 2005, in Wilcox County Superior Court.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who vanished from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County in October 2005.

Dukes is charged with four counts in Wilcox County: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another.

While Dukes is accused of concealing her death, Ryan Duke is accused of actually killing her. Duke's trial is set to start in April.

So far, 18 witnesses have been called by the state to testify and we've seen and heard three recordings of GBI interviews.

Dukes' current girlfriend, Brooke Sheridan kicked off witness testimonies for Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.

