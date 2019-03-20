ABBEVILLE, Ga. — Update: 10:40 a.m.

The prosecution started questioning GBI Agent Shoudel, and wasted no time getting into another recorded interview--this time, a video recording.

The interview took place at the Rochelle Police Department on Feb. 21, 2017, and showed Dukes and Shoudel talking nearly a year after their other recorded interview in June 2016, where Dukes denied speaking about burning a body to army buddy John McCullough.

This was just before Ryan Duke's arrest for allegedly killing Grinstead.

In the recording, Bo recapped what exactly happened with Ryan the weekend Grinstead went missing in October 2005:

Bo said that Saturday night, there was a party at his trailer in Fitzgerald. He said he drank, passed out and was woken up the next morning by Ryan.

According to Bo, Ryan confessed that he broke into Grinstead's home using a credit card, got in bed with her and strangled her to death. He said Ryan told him he'd then used Bo's white Ford F-150 to move her body to the pecan orchard, and stopped at a laundromat dumpster to throw away her keys on the way.

In the next day or few days, Bo said he told Ryan's brother, Stephen, what Ryan had told him. Bo said he then traveled to the pecan orchard with Ryan, where Ryan showed him Grinstead's 'unclothed' and 'discolored' body.

"He'd only been [to the orchard] a few times, I was surprised he found the place," Dukes said, in the recording.

Bo said he saw marks on her neck, and together, they burned her body for two days.

"It's stuff you can't even tell a therapist," Bo said, in the recording. "You want to talk to somebody, and you can't tell them."

But Bo said to Shoudel in the recording he'd told multiple people over the years, including his ex-girlfriend Brooke Sheridan, his ex-wife and multiple friends and family members.

In the recording, Shoudel confronts Bo about their previous interview on June 16, 2016. Shoudel asked Bo point-blank why he didn't tell him what happened then. Bo said he was just keeping the secret for a long time.

Shoudel mentioned the glove found in Grinstead's front yard the morning after, but Bo said Ryan told him he didn't use gloves. He also said Ryan never told him why he killed Grinstead.

Shoudel asked Bo if he would help with the investigation and try to get Ryan to say something through Facebook messenger.

"I think he knows something's up," Bo said, in the recording. He reluctantly agreed to help.

After a slew of testimonies from witnesses called by the prosecution on Tuesday, the third day of trial proceedings started on Wednesday in Wilcox County Superior Court for Bo Dukes.

Dukes is the man accused of concealing Tara Grinstead's death back in 2005. Grinstead is the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who disappeared from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County that year.

Dukes is charged with four counts in Wilcox County: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another.

The court picked up where they left off with GBI Agent Jason Shoudel Wednesday morning starting at 9 a.m.

