Update: 11:30 p.m.

The state called Dukes' cousin, Wes Conner to the stand to testify.

Hart questioned Conner for the prosecution, asking him about a party where Dukes and the family were present. Conner said alcohol was at the party and people were drinking, and that Dukes 'alluded' to the fact he was involved with a certain disappearance and helped dispose of a body, but did not say who it was.

Defense Attorney John Fox questioned Conner next about Dukes' drinking habits. Conner confirmed sometimes Dukes would drink so much he couldn't recall the night before.

Hart came back to Conner, asking, 'Did you ever get so drunk you claimed you burned a dead body?' Conner said no.

Update: 10:45 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, prosecution called their second witness, Grinstead's then-neighbor, Joe Portier. On the stand Portier likened Grinstead to a daughter, and said he and his wife lived next to her for a few years.

Assistant District Attorney J.D. Hart questioned Portier, as to walk him through the days of Grinstead's disappearance back in October 2005. He said he did not see Grinstead again after she did his granddaughter's hair and makeup for a beauty contest that weekend.

Portier said he saw the glove that was left 'five feet away from her porch,' which the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says contains Ryan Duke's DNA, the man accused of actually killing Grinstead.

The prosecution brought forth a few pieces of evidence, mainly pictures of Grinstead and the glove.

When the defense questioned Portier, they asked him one question: if he knew Dukes. Portier said he knew of Dukes through football, but never had a personal meeting with him.

The next witness called was John McCullough, Dukes' friend from basic training with the United States Army. District Attorney Brad Rigby questioned McCullough, walking him through when he visited Dukes in Ocilla in 2006 on Christmas break.

McCullough recalled a conversation he had with Dukes then, when they were both drunk and had cocaine. He said Dukes had basically told him he helped burn Grinstead's body in Hudson Pecan Company's pecan orchard.

"It was just tough to deal with that," McCullough said, on the stand.

He admitted he didn't report the conversation until around February 2007. McCullough said he tried to get the information out and spoke to the Fitzgerald Police Department, but no one got back to him. McCullough said some departments even laughed at his tip.

McCullough said he got to speak with the GBI in 2016 and told them about the conversation. He said some previous comments Dukes made about pecan wood burning hot made more sense.

Original Story, 9 a.m. Tuesday

The second day for trial proceedings started Tuesday morning in Wilcox County Superior Court for the man accused of concealing Tara Grinstead's body over a decade ago.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who went missing from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County in October 2005.

Dukes is charged with four counts in Wilcox County: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another.

On Monday, the court was able to select a jury of five men and seven women, as well as three alternates. Both sides were able to deliver their opening statements, and the first witness was questioned.

