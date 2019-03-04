JACKSON, Ga. — Bo Dukes, the man convicted of hiding Tara Grinstead's death and lying to investigators, is now in prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, he reported Tuesday at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson to start his 25-year sentence.

Dukes was found guilty of all charges in Wilcox County on March 21 after a weeklong jury trial. It took the jury less than an hour to deliberate.

Tara Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who vanished from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County back in October 2005.

Dukes was convicted of four charges in Wilcox County: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another.

Dukes still faces charges in Ben Hill County for allegedly burning Grinstead's body on his uncle's pecan orchard, and in Houston County for allegedly sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint.

He's previously served federal prison time for stealing $150,000 from the United States Army.

Ryan Duke, the other man connected to the case, is charged with murdering Grinstead. His trial was set to start in Irwin County on April 1, but was indefinitely delayed when the Georgia Supreme Court took up an emergency motion filed by his defense team.

Oral arguments before the state's top court are scheduled May 7.