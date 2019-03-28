MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court announced Friday that it granted a delay in the trial of Ryan Duke.

Duke’s trial for the 2005 murder of Tara Grinstead was slated to begin April 1, but his defense filed an emergency motion earlier this week to the state’s high court for a delay.

The court will hear oral arguments for why Duke’s defense thinks the state should fund defense experts and an investigator.

Those oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

RELATED: Tara Grinstead Case: Ryan Duke's lawyers file emergency appeal to Georgia Supreme Court

RELATED: Tara Grinstead Case: Who is Bo Dukes?

Bo Dukes, Duke's friend, was found guilty of hiding Grinstead's death in Wilcox County after a weeklong trial earlier in March.

Full and complete coverage of Dukes' trial is below:

RELATED: 'I failed Tara Grinstead:' Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years, speaks at his own hearing

RELATED: Bo Dukes' girlfriend says he suffered from panic attacks, suicidal thoughts

RELATED: 'It's stuff you can't even tell a therapist:' GBI interview footage of Bo Dukes shown at trial

RELATED: Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke's names were in reports since 2005, retired GBI agent says

RELATED: 'It takes 1,200 degrees to burn human bones:' Opening statements wrap up in first day of Bo Dukes' trial