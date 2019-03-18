Bo Dukes, the man accused of helping to conceal Tara Grinstead's body, is set to go to trial on Monday in Wilcox County Superior Court.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who disappeared from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County back in 2005.

Since 2005, the case has garnered national attention. It was not until over a decade later that arrests were made, and Dukes is just one of the two men connected to the case.

Here is Dukes' entire case history, from the moment he was arrested, up until Monday's trial.

MARCH 2017: Bo Dukes arrested in connection to the Tara Grinstead case

Dukes was first arrested on three charges in Ben Hill County, but was released the same day on a $16,700 bond. Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Grinstead, was arrested in February of the same year.

MARCH 2017: Second suspect in Tara Grinstead case convicted of stealing $150,000 from U.S. Army

It came to light that around six years ago, Dukes and his wife plead guilty to stealing more than $150,000 from the United States Army. In 2013, Dukes served 27 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release and had to repay more than $134,000 to the federal government for the crime. Federal records show he was released from prison in October 2015.

JUNE 2017: Grand jury indicts Bo Dukes in Grinstead case

Dukes was indicted on three charges: concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension of a criminal. Investigators say Dukes helped Ryan Duke bury Grinstead's burnt body in a pecan grove in 2005.

JULY 2017: Bo Dukes pleads not guilty to hiding Grinstead death

Dukes plead not guilty to his charges in the Grinstead case in Ben Hill County Superior Court back in July 2017. Dukes was not in the courtroom because a waiver was filed in his name, meaning he did not have to be present.

SEPTEMBER 2017: New Wilcox County indictment says Bo Dukes lied to GBI about Grinstead case

New indictments against Dukes said he lied to a GBI investigator who questioned him in 2016 about Grinstead's disappearance. This brought four new charges against Dukes: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another. The indictments put the Grinstead case into a third county.

NOVEMBER 2017: Bo Dukes' probation supervision moved to Macon office

Federal probation supervision for Dukes was moved from a south Georgia office to a federal probation office in Macon for his crime of stealing $150,000 from the U.S. Army. The move reflected Dukes lives in the federal Middle District of Georgia, not the Savannah area.

MARCH 2018: Gag order in the Tara Grinstead murder case thrown out

Before Dukes was arrested, a gag order had been issued in the case in February 2017, barring anyone associated with the case from speaking about it to the media. The order was then thrown out more than a year later. The ruling came after 13WMAZ and our Atlanta sister station, 11Alive, fought the order all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court in October 2017. Ryan Duke's lawyers tried to appeal the decision, but the Georgia Supreme Court ultimately rejected it.

NOVEMBER 2018: Bo Dukes gets bond revoked for probation violation

Back in November 2018, a federal judge ruled Dukes had violated his parole in his federal case by failing to keep up with restitution payments and community service work. Dukes was sentenced to an additional six months in federal prison.

JANUARY 2019: WANTED | Man accused of hiding Tara Grinstead's death now charged with Bonaire rape, aggravated sodomy

In January of this year, Dukes was on the loose after sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint in Houston County. The incident launched a four-day manhunt for Dukes. While Dukes was sentenced to additional prison time, the judge in his federal case decided he didn't have to go back to prison right away, and instead allowed Dukes to report to custody at a later date.

JANUARY 2019: FOUND: Bo Dukes taken into custody in Irwin County

Dukes was found at a family member's home in Irwin County. Chief Inspector John Edgar with U.S. Marshals says multiple agencies, including members of several local authorities and the GBI, were all involved with the apprehension of Dukes.

JANUARY 2019: Bo Dukes now in custody at Houston Co. Detention Center

A few of Dukes' family members came forward to say they hope justice will be served.

JANUARY 2019: Houston Co. grand jury indicts Bo Dukes in New Year's Day rape, kidnappings

A Houston County grand jury indicted Dukes on a dozen charges, including one count of rape, two counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Since his capture, he was sent back to federal prison for his additional sentence.

FEBRUARY 2019: Bond denied, new evidence revealed during hearing for man accused of killing Tara Grinstead

In a bond hearing for Ryan Duke, more claims came to light involving Dukes. Duke's brother, Stephen Duke, was called to the witness stand and said Dukes was the one responsible for Grinstead's murder. GBI Special Agent Jason Shoudel said all evidence still points to Duke as the culprit, but told the court Dukes was the one who leaked Duke's alleged confession online in December 2018.

