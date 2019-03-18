OCILLA, Ga. — Editor's note: Video may intermittently go down at the judge's request in order to prevent a jury member from being identified.

Bo Dukes, the man accused of helping to conceal Tara Grinstead's body, is set to go to trial on Monday in Wilcox County Superior Court.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who disappeared from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County back in 2005.

Since 2005, the case has garnered national attention. It was not until over a decade later that arrests were made, and Dukes is just one of the two men connected to the case.

